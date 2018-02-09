Donna Vekic to join Johanna Konta at the 2018 Nottingham Open

Johanna Konta reached the final in Nottingham in 2017 and went on to make the semi-finals at Wimbledon

Reigning champion Donna Vekic will join British number one Johanna Konta at the Nottingham Open this summer.

The Croatian world number 50 caused an upset by recovering from a set down to beat the home favourite in the 2017 final at the Nottingham Tennis Centre.

"I'm so excited to be returning," said Vekic, 21. "It was such an incredible feeling to win the event."

The Nottingham Open takes place from 9-17 June with a combined tournament for men and women.

Tournament director, Rebecca James, said having both of last season's women's finalists for the pre-Wimbledon event was "great news".

"Last year's spectacular final between these two talented players in front of a sell-out crowd was the perfect ending to the tournament," James added.

"With the Friday, Saturday and Sunday all sold out, we saw record attendances and hope to build on this success for 2018 with another star-studded player field."