BBC Sport - Davis Cup: Great Britain beaten by Spain despite Cameron Norrie effort - best five shots
GB beaten despite brave Norrie effort - best five shots
- From the section Tennis
Watch the best five shots as Great Britain were beaten 3-1 by Spain in their Davis Cup tie, after Cameron Norrie lost in four sets to world number 21 Albert Ramos-Vinolas.
MATCH REPORT: Norrie beaten in four sets as GB lose to Spain in Davis Cup
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired