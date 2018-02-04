BBC Sport - Davis Cup: Great Britain beaten by Spain despite Cameron Norrie effort - best five shots

GB beaten despite brave Norrie effort - best five shots

  • From the section Tennis

Watch the best five shots as Great Britain were beaten 3-1 by Spain in their Davis Cup tie, after Cameron Norrie lost in four sets to world number 21 Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

MATCH REPORT: Norrie beaten in four sets as GB lose to Spain in Davis Cup

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

GB beaten despite brave Norrie effort - best five shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Maro Itoje: England debut was 'very special moment'

Video

Can England make Six Nations history?

Video

How to survive a sub-zero Super Bowl

Video

Ski Sunday's Bell & Alcott go head-to-head in Stockholm slalom

Video

Sexton's incredible drop-goal snatches late Ireland win

Video

Highlights: Wales 34-7 Scotland

Video

Highlights: France 13-15 Ireland

Video

GB's Richards collapses after Cyclo-Cross win

Video

Women's Six Nations: Le Pesq scores stunning try

Video

Stunning Evans try completes Wales' dominant victory

Video

Osi & Jason's three-minute Super Bowl guide

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired