Davis Cup 2018: Great Britain beaten by Spain despite Cameron Norrie effort

Great Britain were beaten 3-1 by Spain in their Davis Cup tie after Cameron Norrie lost in four sets to world number 21 Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

It was another superb effort from Norrie, ranked 114, but he finally lost 7-6 (7-4) 2-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 in three hours and 43 minutes in Marbella.

Kyle Edmund could have played in a deciding fifth rubber had Norrie won.

Britain now face a play-off in September which they need to win to stay in the World Group in 2019.

Norrie, 22, had come back from two sets down on Friday to defeat world number 23 Roberto Bautista Agut.

The first and third sets lasted 75 minutes and 76 minutes respectively with Norrie's standard and energy levels finally dropping after he lost his second tie-break.

Ramos-Vinolas, who beat Liam Broady in the opening match of the tie on Friday, lost only two points on serve in the fourth set as he took Spain into April's quarter-finals where they will face Germany.

More to follow