Davis Cup 2018: Germany beat Australia to reach quarter-finals

German captain Michael Kohlmann said the victory over a strong Australian team "showed we are able to go further than this"

German number one Alexander Zverev beat Nick Kyrgios in straight sets to give his country a 3-1 win over Australia in their Davis Cup World Group tie.

Zverev won 6-2 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 in Brisbane to put Germany into a quarter-final against Spain or Great Britain.

Kyrgios appeared troubled by an elbow problem and Zverev, the 20-year-old world number five, only faced two break points in the match.

"Hopefully this is just the beginning for us," Zverev said.

"It's awesome, it's an amazing feeling and without my team-mates it wouldn't have been possible."

Kyrgios, 22, went into the match full of expectation after an impressive win over Jan-Lennard Struff in Friday's opening singles.

His elbow problem became more noticeable as the game progressed, the Australian often shaking his right arm between points.

"It obviously affected me a lot," Kyrgios said. "My serve is my biggest strength. I mean, I thought he played great today - but my serve was not really there and that affects the rest of my game."

Zverev - who was pushed for almost four hours before seeing off 18-year-old Alex de Minaur in five sets on Friday - was rarely troubled.

Kyrgios lost two of his first four service games to surrender the opening set in just 23 minutes. He served better in the second set, firing down eight aces, but at 4-3 he had a medical timeout for treatment on his arm. The Australian continued to serve well and had two set points on Zverev's serve at 6-5, but the German saved both then played a superb tiebreak to take a stranglehold on the match.

Defending champions France and fourth seeds Croatia lead 2-1 in their ties against the Netherlands and Canada respectively heading into Sunday.

Italy lead Japan and Belgium are 2-1 up against Hungary.