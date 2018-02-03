BBC Sport - Davis Cup: GB's Murray & Inglot beaten by Spain - five best shots
GB's Murray & Inglot beaten in Davis Cup doubles - five best shots
- From the section Tennis
Great Britain trail 2-1 in their Davis Cup World Group tie in Spain after Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot are beaten in the doubles by Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez.
READ MORE: GB trail Spain 2-1 after Murray & Inglot lose doubles
