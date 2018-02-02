BBC Sport - Cameron Norrie completes stunning comeback - five Best Shots

Great Britain's Cameron Norrie comes from two sets down to stun Roberto Bautista Agut and level the Davis Cup tie with Spain at 1-1.

READ MORE: Great Britain level with Spain after Cameron Norrie victory

Available to UK users only.

