Davis Cup 2018: Great Britain trail Spain after Liam Broady beaten

Liam Broady of Great Britain
Liam Broady was playing his first match on clay since 2015

Great Britain went 1-0 down in their Davis Cup World Group tie in Spain as Liam Broady was beaten in straight sets by Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Broady, ranked 165 and making his Davis Cup debut, fought well but lost 6-3 6-4 7-6 (8-6) to the world number 21.

Australian Open semi-finalist Kyle Edmund was not chosen by captain Leon Smith because of a hip injury.

GB's Cameron Norrie faces Roberto Bautista Agut in Friday's second singles rubber on clay in Marbella.

