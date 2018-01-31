Davis Cup: Britain's Kyle Edmund has 'a few niggles' before tie against Spain

Kyle Edmund required treatment on his hip during his semi-final match against Marin Cilic at the Australian Open

Spain v Great Britain - Davis Cup 2018 Venue: Puente Romano Tennis Club, Marbella, Spain Dates: 2-4 February

Great Britain's Kyle Edmund says he is "doing his best" to be ready to play in this week's Davis Cup first-round tie against Spain.

The 23-year-old struggled with a hip problem during his Australian Open semi-final defeat by Marin Cilic last Thursday.

Edmund travelled to Marbella on Monday and intends to play when the three-day tie begins on Friday, 2 February.

"My body has a few niggles and I'm taking it one day at a time," he said.

"The transition from any surface to clay is not an easy one. My intention is to play as I love Davis Cup and representing my country."

Edmund was part of the British team that won the title in 2015.

He is the highest-ranked singles player in captain Leon Smith's side, rising to a career high of 26th in the world after the Australian Open, and clay is his favourite surface.

Smith said: "Hopefully he can play but if he doesn't it gives younger players an opportunity to go and get a great experience.

"We're just going to wait and see how he wakes up tomorrow (Thursday) morning.

"If he feels good we'll discuss it, if not others will get an opportunity."

Cameron Norrie, Liam Broady, Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot are the four other players that make up Great Britain's Davis Cup squad.

Britain, who were beaten by France in last year's quarter-finals, are seeded third in this year's event.