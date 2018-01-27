BBC Sport - Australian Open: Caroline Wozniacki beats Simona Halep to win first Grand Slam - highlights
Highlights: Wozniacki beats Halep to win first Grand Slam
- From the section Tennis
Watch highlights as Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki beats Romanian Simona Halep to win her first Grand Slam title and regain the number one ranking at the Australian Open.
Available to UK users only.
