Australian Open: Caroline Wozniacki beats Simona Halep to win first Grand Slam title

Caroline Wozniacki will regain the world number one ranking on Monday

Australian Open women's final Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC One and the BBC Sport website from 13:15 GMT on Saturday.

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki beat Romanian Simona Halep to win her first Grand Slam title and regain the number one ranking at the Australian Open.

The second seed won 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 6-4 in punishing conditions to finally land a major title at the 43rd attempt.

Nine years after her first Grand Slam final defeat, and 17 months after she was ranked 74th, the Dane was overcome.

"I dreamt of this moment for so many years, and to be here today is a dream come true," said Wozniacki.

The victory means the 27-year-old will replace Halep as number one in the world rankings on Monday.

Twice a runner-up at the US Open, Wozniacki becomes the first Dane to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Halep, too, had been hoping to end the wait for a first major title to add to her number one ranking, but she has now lost in the Australian Open final as well as two French Opens.

"Of course I am sad but Caroline was better than me," she said.

"I fight and have many years to go, so hopefully will face another challenge like today."

Wozniacki grabs Grand Slam opportunity

The final might have been begun at 19:30 local time but conditions were brutal, with the temperature above 30C until well into the night and the humidity oppressive.

Both women had endured testing paths to the final, saving match points along the way, and at times looked on the point of exhaustion in a gripping final set.

Wozniacki deservedly took the opener in a tie-break, having let a 4-1 lead slip, and Halep appeared in trouble when she required treatment from the doctor midway through the second set.

However, after having her blood pressure taken, the Romanian returned to take three of the four next games, levelling at one set all with a forehand winner.

After twice breaking serve to edge ahead, Wozniacki looked to have let another Grand Slam chance slip away when she fell a break down in the decider and needed treatment to a knee injury.

Instead, Wozniacki was the one who grabbed the moment, playing superbly in the final three games.

With Halep now serving to stay in the contest, Wozniacki's brilliant defensive skills eventually forced an error on match point, leaving the Dane flat out and tearful on the Rod Laver Arena court.

'I want to thank my dad'

Wozniacki has spent 67 weeks at number one in her career, but it had been six years since she reached those heights, and four years since her second and last Grand Slam final.

By the time her ranking had plummeted to 74th in 2016, few thought she would ever be in contention for the major prizes again.

A change of approach was required and in tandem with her father and coach, Piotr, they developed a more attacking style that has taken her back to the top of the game.

With more pace off forehand and backhand, a much improved serve, and a gameplan to go on the offensive rather than rely on her athletic defence, Wozniacki climbed back up the rankings.

Six runner-up finishes in 2017 showed progress, despite concerns over whether she could go the last step, but victory in Tokyo, and then the biggest win of her career at the WTA Finals, set her up perfectly for 2018.

"Last but not least, I want to thank my dad who has been there since I was seven," said Wozniacki.

"We've had ups and down, but you've been there every step of the way."

Wozniacki's route to the title

Match Opponent (seed) Score First round Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-2 6-3 Second round Jana Fett 3-6 6-2 7-5 Third round Kiki Bertens (30) 6-4 6-3 Fourth round Magdalena Rybarikova (19) 6-3 6-0 Quarter-final Carala Suarez Navarro 6-0 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 Semi-final Elise Mertens 6-3 7-6 (7-2) Final Simona Halep (1) 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 6-4