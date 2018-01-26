BBC Sport - Australian Open: Roger Federer is moving better than ever - John Lloyd

Federer moving better than ever - John Lloyd

  • From the section Tennis

Former Australian Open finalist John Lloyd believes 36-year-old Roger Federer is moving around the court "better than ever" as he progressed to a record seventh Australian Open final.

