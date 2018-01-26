BBC Sport - Australian Open: Roger Federer into final after Chung Hyeon retires
Highlights: Federer into final as Chung retires
- From the section Tennis
Watch the key moments as world number two Roger Federer made it through to a record seventh Australian Open final after South Korean Chung Hyeon retired in the second set of their semi-final.
READ MORE: Federer into Australian Open final after Chung retires
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired