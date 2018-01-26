BBC Sport - Australian Open: Roger Federer into final after Chung Hyeon retires

Highlights: Federer into final as Chung retires

  • From the section Tennis

Watch the key moments as world number two Roger Federer made it through to a record seventh Australian Open final after South Korean Chung Hyeon retired in the second set of their semi-final.

READ MORE: Federer into Australian Open final after Chung retires

