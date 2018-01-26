Roger Federer into Australian Open final after Hyeon Chung retires

Hyeon Chung needed medical treatment for blisters in the second set

Australian Open: Men's final Venue: Melbourne Park Dates Sunday, 28 January Time: 08:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website. Watch highlights on BBC Two.

Roger Federer made it through to a record seventh Australian Open final when South Korean Hyeon Chung retired in the second set of their semi-final.

The Swiss led 6-1 5-2 when 21-year-old Chung was forced to call it quits, two games after being treated for a blister on his left foot.

Defending champion Federer, 36, goes on to face Croatian sixth seed Marin Cilic in Sunday's final.

The world number two is seeking a sixth Australian and 20th Grand Slam title.

Federer was on course to take a two-set lead after just 62 minutes when the second semi-final came to an abrupt halt.

"I thought the first set was normal," said Federer. "I couldn't tell what was going on with my opponent.

"In the second set I felt he was getting slower. He's had a problem with the blister. It hurts - a lot. At some point it's too much and you make things worse.

"Clearly I'm happy to be in the final - but not like this. He's had such a wonderful tournament."

Chung had spent around 12 hours on court heading into the semi-final, including a gruelling win over Novak Djokovic in round four, and the physical effort finally took its toll.

Federer had established a commanding lead, winning the first set for the loss of one game despite only getting 32% of his first serves in.

The Swiss kept his cool after a brief disagreement with the umpire to swat away a backhand winner for a 3-1 lead in the second set, and Chung called for the trainer at the next changeover.

Heavy strapping was applied to the world number 58's foot and he managed to hold serve on the resumption, but after Federer raced through his next service game, Chung approached the umpire and retired.

Federer extends his Open-era record to 30 Grand Slam final appearances and is one win from joining Djokovic and Roy Emerson on a record six Australian Open titles.