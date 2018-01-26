Australian Open: Aidan McHugh beaten in boys' semi-final

  • From the section Tennis
Aidan McHugh
Aidan McHugh has described being mentored by Andy Murray as "very cool"
2018 Australian Open
Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park
Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on the best matches on BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra and online.

British junior Aidan McHugh missed out on a place in the Australian Open boys' final as he went out in three sets to Chun Hsin Tseng of Chinese Taipei.

The 17-year-old trailed 3-6 4-2 when rain halted the semi-final.

Play was moved to Melbourne Park's indoor courts, and Tseng broke serve at 4-4 in the decider before serving out a 6-3 5-7 6-4 win.

The Scot was trying to become the first British junior to reach a major final since Katie Swan in Melbourne in 2015.

McHugh is mentored by British number one Andy Murray and coached by Toby Smith, brother of Davis Cup captain Leon Smith.

Follow tennis with the BBC
Alerts: Tennis news sent to your phone

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

In Case You Missed It...

Tennis coverage

Scores & Results

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Hockey

Back to Hockey

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired