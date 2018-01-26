Australian Open: Aidan McHugh beaten in boys' semi-final
British junior Aidan McHugh missed out on a place in the Australian Open boys' final as he went out in three sets to Chun Hsin Tseng of Chinese Taipei.
The 17-year-old trailed 3-6 4-2 when rain halted the semi-final.
Play was moved to Melbourne Park's indoor courts, and Tseng broke serve at 4-4 in the decider before serving out a 6-3 5-7 6-4 win.
The Scot was trying to become the first British junior to reach a major final since Katie Swan in Melbourne in 2015.
McHugh is mentored by British number one Andy Murray and coached by Toby Smith, brother of Davis Cup captain Leon Smith.
