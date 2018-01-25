BBC Sport - Australian Open highlights: Kyle Edmund loses semi-final to Marin Cilic
Highlights: Edmund loses semi-final to Cilic
- From the section Tennis
Watch highlights as sixth seed Marin Cilic beats Britain's Kyle Edmund 6-2 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 in the semi-final of the Australian Open in Melbourne.
Available to UK users only.
READ MORE: Kyle Edmund loses to Marin Cilic in semi-finals
