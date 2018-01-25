Australian Open: Kyle Edmund has 'caught the bug' for Grand Slam glory

Edmund will rise from 49th to around 25 in the world rankings following his run to the semi-finals

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park

Britain's Kyle Edmund said he "had caught the bug" for competing in big Grand Slam matches after his Australian Open run ended in the semi-finals.

The 23-year-old was beaten 6-2 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 by Croatian sixth seed Marin Cilic in Melbourne.

Edmund refused to blame a hip injury that required treatment, preferring to focus on two weeks that saw him make his major semi-final debut.

"I definitely go away from the whole week feeling positive," said Edmund.

"This type of tournament just gives you the bug to want more. Once you get a taste, it's like, 'Yeah, I want more of this.'"

Cilic, 29, dominated the semi-final after saving break points in the opening game, and Edmund's hopes were clearly damaged by the hip problem which required a medical timeout at the end of the first set.

However, the Yorkshireman was keen to play down the extent of the injury.

"There's something, but whatever. It's unfortunate it happens," he said.

"I'm definitely disappointed about it, but it's one of those things where I have to look at the whole week.

"Making semi-finals of a Grand Slam is definitely something that I can be very happy with and really take that forward."

Despite the toll it clearly took to win five matches at a Slam for the first time, Edmund said he had relished the "battle".

"There's nothing better than winning best-of-five-set matches in tennis tournaments," he said.

"Best-of-five sets should always stay in the men's game. It's a true test of quality and grit. You know, it's a battle."

Edmund's ranking will rise from 49th to around 25th next week, and his career earnings of £1.5m will be boosted to the tune of £500,000.

He will not be embarking on a spending spree, however.

"It's obviously a nice chunk of money, but there's nothing I need," said Edmund. "I have stuff in place, so I'm very happy with what I have around me."

Asked about the increased attention he has experienced during the last 11 days in Melbourne, he said it "comes with the territory", adding: "If you embrace it, I think you cope with it better.

"The top guys like Roger [Federer] and that, they have been doing it their whole life. They crack on and embrace it. It's good to learn from them."

Edmund is scheduled to head to Marbella for Great Britain's Davis Cup tie against Spain next week, with the squad planning to start training on the clay on Monday.

However, he is unsure whether he will be fit enough to play, which would leave captain Leon Smith without his two top singles player in the absence of Andy Murray as well.

"I'll do everything I can to play, because I want to play," said Edmund. "I want to be there with the team.

"But there is no point going on court if I'm not ready, because you hinder the team as well. You basically give up a rubber if you're not ready.

"I don't know percentage-wise what the chances are, but if I'm not ready, I'll say, because you want to give the opportunity to other players that are there to play."