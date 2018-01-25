Alize Cornet charged with missing drug tests by International Tennis Federation

Alize Cornet lost in the Australian Open third round to Elise Mertens, who has gone on to reach the semi-finals

Alize Cornet could be banned after being charged by the International Tennis Federation with missing three drug tests within 12 months.

Players must be available for out-of-competition testing for one hour every day under the whereabouts rule.

France's Cornet, 28, said she missed the tests "because of valuable reasons that the ITF didn't want to hear".

The Tennis Anti-Doping Programme said correct procedures were "followed in all three instances".

World Anti-Doping Agency rules mean she could be suspended for up to two years.

The case is due to be heard in March and although she will continue to play in tournaments until then, the French Tennis Federation said it would not select Cornet for the Fed Cup tie against Belgium next month.

