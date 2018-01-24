Alize Cornet: French player investigated for breaching anti-doping rules

Alize Cornet
Alize Cornet has won five WTA titles

France's Alize Cornet is being investigated by the International Tennis Federation for violating anti-doping rules, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) has said.

Cornet, the world number 42, is alleged to have missed three random out-of-competition drugs tests in 12 months.

The FFT says the 27-year-old will not be selected for France's Fed Cup tie with Belgium starting on 10 February.

Cornet lost in the third round of the Australian Open.

