Alize Cornet: French player investigated for breaching anti-doping rules
-
- From the section Tennis
France's Alize Cornet is being investigated by the International Tennis Federation for violating anti-doping rules, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) has said.
Cornet, the world number 42, is alleged to have missed three random out-of-competition drugs tests in 12 months.
The FFT says the 27-year-old will not be selected for France's Fed Cup tie with Belgium starting on 10 February.
Cornet lost in the third round of the Australian Open.
|Follow tennis with the BBC
|Alerts: Tennis news sent to your phone