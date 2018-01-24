BBC Sport - Australian Open: Angelique Kerber crushes Madison Key - best five shots

Kerber crushes Keys - best five shots

  • From the section Tennis

Watch the best five shots as 2016 champion Angelique Kerber beats American Madison Keys 6-1 6-2 in their Australian Open quarter-final in Melbourne to set up a semi-final against world number one Simona Halep.

WATCH MORE: Edmund beats Dimitrov for semi-final spot

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Kerber crushes Keys - best five shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Moment LeBron James made NBA history

Video

Skier angry after being targeted by snowballs

Video

Meet the 11-year-old going to the Commonwealths

  • From the section Wales
Video

Sandgren accuses media of 'demonising'

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'This is Tom Brady, man!'

Video

'It would be a massive privilege to play here'

Video

Week 20

Video

Edmund beats Dimitrov for semi-final spot

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Partick Thistle 1-2 Celtic

Video

Alexis Sanchez: Five great Arsenal goals

Video

Nations League explained: How the format works

Video

'Peanut butter & jelly' LeBron & Wade star in NBA best plays

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired