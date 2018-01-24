BBC Sport - Australian Open: Angelique Kerber crushes Madison Key - best five shots
Watch the best five shots as 2016 champion Angelique Kerber beats American Madison Keys 6-1 6-2 in their Australian Open quarter-final in Melbourne to set up a semi-final against world number one Simona Halep.
