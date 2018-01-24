BBC Sport - Tennys Sandgren accuses media of 'demonising' and 'propaganda'

Sandgren accuses media of 'demonising'

American tennis player Tennys Sandgren accused the media of "demonising" and "propaganda" following controversy over his social media activity.

The world number 97's unexpected run to the Australian Open quarter-finals ended with defeat by South Korea's Chung Hyeon on Wednesday.

