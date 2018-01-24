BBC Sport - Tennys Sandgren accuses media of 'demonising' and 'propaganda'
Sandgren accuses media of 'demonising'
- From the section Tennis
American tennis player Tennys Sandgren accused the media of "demonising" and "propaganda" following controversy over his social media activity.
The world number 97's unexpected run to the Australian Open quarter-finals ended with defeat by South Korea's Chung Hyeon on Wednesday.
READ MORE: Media are 'demonising' me - Sandgren
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired