Australian Open: Roger Federer beats Tomas Berdych to reach semi-finals
Defending champion Roger Federer reached his 14th Australian Open semi-final with a straight-sets victory over Tomas Berdych.
Second seed Federer, 36, beat the Czech 19th seed 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 6-4 in the Rod Laver Arena night session.
It was their 10th meeting at Grand Slams, and an eighth win for the Swiss player.
Federer goes on to face unseeded 21-year-old Hyeon Chung of South Korea in the last four on Friday.
Britain's Kyle Edmund takes on Croatian sixth seed Marin Cilic in the first semi-final at 08:30 GMT on Thursday.
