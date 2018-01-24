Australian Open: Roger Federer beats Tomas Berdych to reach semi-finals

By Piers Newbery

BBC Sport at Melbourne Park

2018 Australian Open
Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park
Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on the best matches on BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra and online.

Defending champion Roger Federer reached his 14th Australian Open semi-final with a straight-sets victory over Tomas Berdych.

Second seed Federer, 36, beat the Czech 19th seed 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 6-4 in the Rod Laver Arena night session.

It was their 10th meeting at Grand Slams, and an eighth win for the Swiss player.

Federer goes on to face unseeded 21-year-old Hyeon Chung of South Korea in the last four on Friday.

Britain's Kyle Edmund takes on Croatian sixth seed Marin Cilic in the first semi-final at 08:30 GMT on Thursday.

More to follow.

