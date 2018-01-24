Australian Open: Roger Federer beats Tomas Berdych to reach semi-finals

From the section

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park

Defending champion Roger Federer reached his 14th Australian Open semi-final with a straight-sets victory over Tomas Berdych.

Second seed Federer, 36, beat the Czech 19th seed 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 6-4 in the Rod Laver Arena night session.

It was their 10th meeting at Grand Slams, and an eighth win for the Swiss player.

Federer goes on to face unseeded 21-year-old Hyeon Chung of South Korea in the last four on Friday.

Britain's Kyle Edmund takes on Croatian sixth seed Marin Cilic in the first semi-final at 08:30 GMT on Thursday.

