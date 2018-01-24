Australian Open 2018: Dominic Inglot and Marcus Daniell lose quarter-final

Dominic Inglot (left) is ranked 54th in the world doubles rankings, while Marcus Daniell is 38th

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park

Britain's Dominic Inglot and New Zealand's Marcus Daniell were narrowly beaten in their Australian Open men's doubles quarter-final.

Inglot and Daniell forced a deciding tie-break but lost 6-4 6-7 (10-12) 7-6 (7-5) to Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic.

The pair saved three match points as they won the second set tie-break, but were unable to close out the match.

Inglot was the only Briton remaining in the doubles after Jamie Murray was beaten in the mixed event on Monday.

Austria's Marach and Croatian Pavic go on to face Ben McLachlan of Japan and Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the semi-finals.