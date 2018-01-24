Rafael Nadal set to return in three weeks from thigh injury

World number one Rafael Nadal was visibly in pain before ending his Australian Open quarter-final match

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park

World number one Rafael Nadal is expected to recover from an upper thigh injury within three weeks.

The Spaniard retired during the fourth set of his Australian Open last-eight defeat against Marin Cilic on Tuesday.

A scan on Wednesday showed a grade one injury on the iliopsoas on his right leg and the 31-year-old is still expected to play in the Mexican Open, which begins on 26 February.

He will retain his number one status when Monday's rankings are released.

Nadal had already decided not to play in Spain's Davis Cup tie with Great Britain in Marbella, which runs from 2-4 February.

He is expected to play in the Masters 1000 events at Indian Wells, which begins on 8 March, and in Miami, which starts two weeks later.