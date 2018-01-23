Serena Williams named in USA Fed Cup team to play Netherlands

Williams lost to French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in her comeback in Dubai

Serena Williams has been named in the USA Fed Cup squad for next month's first-round tie against the Netherlands.

The former world number one, who gave birth to baby Alexis Olympia in September, returned to action in an exhibition match in Dubai last month.

However, she withdrew from the Australian Open saying she was not yet ready to compete.

Williams will be joined by elder sister Venus and CoCo Vandeweghe.

Captain Kathy Rinaldi will name the fourth member of the squad for the best-of-five match, which will take place in North Carolina on 10 and 11 February, next week.

The USA beat Belarus 3-2 in November to claim a record 18th Fed Cup title.