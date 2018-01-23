BBC Sport - Australian Open: Kyle Edmund beats Grigor Dimitrov for semi-final spot
Edmund beats Dimitrov for semi-final spot
- From the section Tennis
Watch highlights as Britain's Kyle Edmund beats world number three Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4 at the Australian Open in Melbourne to qualify for his first Grand Slam semi-final, where he will play Croatia's Marin Cilic.
