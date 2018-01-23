Australian Open: Kyle Edmund 'loving' his progress in Melbourne

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch the moment Edmund beats Dimitrov

Kyle Edmund said he was "loving it" after beating Bulgarian third seed Grigor Dimitrov to reach the Australian Open semi-finals.

The Briton, ranked 49th in the world, saw off last year's semi-finalist 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4 in Melbourne to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final.

It is the first time the 23-year-old has beaten a top-10 player.

"I knew I was in a good place. There's no reason why my tennis wasn't good enough to win," he said.

"I am loving it right now, just the way I'm playing.

"I'm 23 years old, my first Grand Slam semi-final, first time I played on one of the biggest courts in the world.

"To beat a quality of player like Grigor, they're great feelings. You don't play in the semi-finals of a Grand Slam every day, or a quarters like today."

Edmund had never been past the fourth round at a major before this week but began the tournament by knocking out 11th seed Kevin Anderson, and has not looked back.

He will overtake Andy Murray, who is recovering from hip surgery, if he reaches the final, and is only the sixth British man to reach a Grand Slam singles semi-final since tennis turned professional in 1968.

One of those, Tim Henman, was in the crowd on Rod Laver Arena and wished Edmund good luck before the match.

"It was really nice to see Tim watching today," said Edmund.

"He's obviously massive in British tennis. To play my first quarter-final, him watching, it's pretty cool."

'I know what it feels like to be Andy Murray'

Edmund goes on to face 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic in the semi-finals on Thursday, and he is not letting his mind wander to whether he can win the title.

"I don't think about: 'I'm going to win it,'" he said. "I think the next match is in my head.

"I believe I can win that, like today and every other match. I haven't approached it any differently."

Asked if he was fulfilling a childhood dream, Edmund said: "A dream was to play for my country. I've done that.

"But of course the big one is to be in Grand Slam finals. Obviously a dream is to win them.

"When you're serious about it, you really don't think about it like that. You think about the process to get there."

Edmund now has two days to prepare for his first Grand Slam semi-final, in fact his first semi-final at senior tour level, and with it comes an unprecedented amount of interest from outside.

"I know what it feels like to be Andy Murray for the last eight years," he said.

"It comes with the territory of playing professional tennis. It's the first time I've done well on my own, so I'm going to get more attention. You take it in your stride.

"It's a good problem to have - to win and get that more attention."

'KYLE! OMG!'

Former world number one Andy Murray was impressed by his British team-mate's win

Fellow Briton Laura Robson also tweeted about Edmund's win

Tim Henman, former British number one: "He went on the court with nothing to lose - but when you're up two sets to one, you certainly have got a lot to lose.

"I was very impressed with how Kyle was able to finish the match off.

"What he's shown in this tournament is the real competitive character, he's come through the tough matches."

Leon Smith, Davis Cup captain on BBC Radio 5 live: "I've given him the biggest man hug ever - I may have injured him for the next match.

"All you can say is how proud you are of him and tell him to savour the moment. But also you tell him to keep going.

"I'm still smiling. It's an amazing moment for him. He's worked hard to get to this point and every single match he's gone through has got a different story. He handled this one brilliantly."