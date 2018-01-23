BBC Sport - Australian Open: Kyle Edmund beats Grigor Dimitrov to reach semi-finals in Melbourne
Watch the moment Edmund sealed semi-final spot
- From the section Tennis
Britain's Kyle Edmund beats world number three Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4 at the Australian Open in Melbourne to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final.
Watch extended highlights of Kyle Edmund's win on BBC Two at 16:45 GMT and digital match highlights on the BBC Sport website from 17:30 GMT.
WATCH MORE: Chung shocks Djokovic in 'game of the year' at Australian Open
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired