Britain's Kyle Edmund beats world number three Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4 at the Australian Open in Melbourne to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final.

Watch extended highlights of Kyle Edmund's win on BBC Two at 16:45 GMT and digital match highlights on the BBC Sport website from 17:30 GMT.

