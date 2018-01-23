Australian Open: Mischa Zverev given record fine for early withdrawal

Zverev pulled out in the second set of his opening round match against Chung Hyeon

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on the best matches on BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra and online.

Mischa Zverev has received a record Grand Slam fine for retiring from an Australian Open first-round match.

The German 32nd seed was punished for "a poor first-round performance" under new rules aimed at curbing early withdrawals through injury.

Zverev, 30, was fined $45,000 (£32,200) after pulling out during the second set of his match against South Korea's Hyeon Chung on 16 January.

Players exiting at the first-round stage receive around $48,000 (£34,400).

At last year's Wimbledon, eight players retired from their opening round matches, including the opponents of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic during the second sets of their matches on Centre Court.

It meant new Grand Slam rules were implemented by the International Tennis Federation and they are being used for the first time in Melbourne.

Zverev knocked out Britain's Andy Murray on his way to the quarter-finals at last year's Australian Open before losing to Federer.