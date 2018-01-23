Davis Cup: Kyle Edmund in five-man GB squad for Spain tie

Kyle Edmund celebrating
Kyle Edmund beat Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final

Kyle Edmund is among five players named in Great Britain's Davis Cup squad for next week's World Group match in Spain.

The British number two, who has reached the Australian Open semi-finals, is joined by Cameron Norrie, Liam Broady, Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot.

The first-round tie from 2-4 February will be broadcast live on the BBC.

"With it being played on their favoured clay surface it's going to be an incredibly tough first round," said GB captain Leon Smith.

"That being said, our team bring form into the tie and have nothing to lose."

Britain won the Davis Cup in 2015 and last played Spain in the event in 1986, when GB won the tie in Telford.

This time around the contest will be in Marbella and the winners of the tie will face either Australia or Germany in the quarter-finals in April.

If Britain lose against Spain, they will face a play-off in September to stay in the World Group.

