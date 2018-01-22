BBC Sport - Australian Open: bighlights - Novak Djokovic beaten by Chung Hyeon
Chung shocks Djokovic in Australian Open
- From the section Tennis
World number 58 Chung Hyeon beats six-time champion Novak Djokovic 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 7-6 (7-3) at the Australian Open in Melbourne to become the first Korean to qualify for a Grand Slam quarter-final.
WATCH MORE: Edmund through to quarter-final
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired