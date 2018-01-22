BBC Sport - Australian Open: 'I’ll celebrate when I win tournament' - Kyle Edmund
I’ll celebrate when I win Aussie Open - Edmund
Kyle Edmund says reaching his first Grand Slam quarter-final is good, but that he will not celebrate unless he wins the Australian Open.
