Australian Open: Roger Federer beats Marton Fucsovics in straight sets

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on the best matches on BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra and online.

Defending champion Roger Federer eased through to the Australian Open quarter-finals with a straight-set win over Hungary's Marton Fucsovics.

The 19-time Grand Slam winner is yet to lose a set at Melbourne Park this year, seeing off world number 80 Fucsovics 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 6-2.

Second seed Federer, 36, will face Czech Tomas Berdych in the last eight, who he beat in last year's third round.

"I am sure he wants to make me pay for that one," said Federer.

"I saw his matches, he is standing up hitting big shots and I am glad he's back."

The Swiss was in superb form on Rod Laver Arena, playing in the day session for the first time in 2018, as he made quick work of Fucsovics to win in two hours, one minute.

"Playing at night, going to bed at 3am, is a different rhythm to playing in the day time," he added.

It took Federer four break points to earn an advantage in the first set, before taking the second on a tie-break.

But the five-time Australian Open winner broke early in the third and followed up with another break of serve to set up a repeat of last year's third round.

Berdych, the 19th seed, earned his place in the last eight with a 6-1 6-4 6-4 win over Italy's Fabio Fognini.