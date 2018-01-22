Australian Open: Jamie Murray out but Dominic Inglot reaches quarter-final

Inglot was part of Great Britain's 2015 Davis Cup win

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on the best matches on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and online.

Top seeds Jamie Murray and Latisha Chan were knocked out of the Australian Open mixed doubles competition by home pair Marc Polmans and Storm Sanders.

Murray and Chan fell to defeat in straight sets 7-6 (10-8) 6-4.

Murray was also eliminated from the men's doubles on Saturday, leaving Dominic Inglot as Britain's sole doubles representative.

Inglot and partner Marcus Daniell of New Zealand won 6-4 6-3 against Andrei Vasilevski and Hans Podlipnik-Castillo.

Inglot's best Slam result is a semi-final at the 2015 US Open and he has twice made the last eight in Melbourne.

"I've had a few quarter-finals here so hopefully we can make this third time lucky," he said. "I'm very happy."

Unseeded Inglot and Daniell will play seventh seeds Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic next.