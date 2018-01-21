BBC Sport - Australian Open: Kyle Edmund reaches quarter-finals with Andreas Seppi victory
Edmund reaches Australian Open quarter-finals
- From the section Tennis
Watch the key moments as British number two Kyle Edmund beats Italy's Andreas Seppi in four sets to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final.
