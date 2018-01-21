Australian Open: Jamie Murray and Latisha Chan progress in mixed doubles

Jamie Murray and Latisha Chan
Murray's new partner Chan won the US Open women's doubles in 2017 with Martina Hingis

Britain's Jamie Murray earned a narrow victory with partner Latisha Chan in the opening round of the Australian Open mixed doubles competition.

The top seeds took the match 4-6 7-5 11-9 on a championship tie-break against Andreja Klepac and Rajeev Ram.

They will play Australians Storm Sanders and Marc Polmans in round two.

Murray is bidding for his third Grand Slam mixed title in a row after he won Wimbledon and the US Open in 2017 with Martina Hingis who has since retired.

The victory comes a day after Murray was knocked out of the second round of the men's doubles competition with partner Bruno Soares.

