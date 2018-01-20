BBC Sport - Australian Open: Angelique Kerber beats Maria Sharapova in straight sets - highlights

Kerber beats Sharapova in straight sets

  • From the section Tennis

Watch the key moments as Angelique Kerber produces a superb performance to beat Maria Sharapova and confirm herself as a title contender at the Australian Open.

Available to UK users only.

