BBC Sport - Australian Open: Angelique Kerber beats Maria Sharapova in straight sets - highlights
Kerber beats Sharapova in straight sets
- From the section Tennis
Watch the key moments as Angelique Kerber produces a superb performance to beat Maria Sharapova and confirm herself as a title contender at the Australian Open.
MATCH REPORT: Australian Open - Angelique Kerber beats Maria Sharapova in straight sets
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired