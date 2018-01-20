Australian Open: Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic into fourth round

Djokovic received lengthy medical attention early in the second set

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic both made round four of the Australian Open with straight-set wins - although the Serb suffered an injury scare.

Switzerland's five-time champion Federer beat Richard Gasquet 6-2 7-5 6-4 to progress to the last 16.

Six-time winner Djokovic saw off Albert Ramos-Vinolas despite receiving treatment on his lower back and leg.

Djokovic, 30, is playing in his first event since Wimbledon last year after a six-month lay-off with an elbow injury.

Despite the convincing scoreline he was not at his best on Margaret Court Arena and was often frustrated on court.

However, he closed out the match in two hours, 23 minutes and progresses to face 21-year-old South Korean Hyeon Chung, who is making his first appearance in the last 16 of a Grand Slam.

There were early opportunities on the Djokovic serve for Ramos-Vinolas, but the Spaniard was the first to be broken, in the fourth game, as the Serb took the first set.

At points it looked like a regulation match for Djokovic but concerns for his chances were raised when he called for the trainer with the score 2-1 in the second set.

He continued to hobble and stretch his left leg following the treatment but fought off four break points for Vinolas-Ramos at 4-2 in the second set to maintain his advantage, after which the match always looked to be going in Djokovic's favour.

Federer comfortably extended his record over Gasquet to 17-2, with the Frenchman only ever having beaten the 19-time Grand Slam champion on clay.

Gasquet, 31, was behind almost immediately in Saturday's night session and failed to muster a single break point until late in the third set, when he clawed his way back to 4-4.

Federer slammed the door shut on any sustained comeback, however, clinching victory with a brilliant return game after one hour and 59 minutes with two backhand winners.