Australian Open: Alexander Zverev beaten in five sets by Hyeon Chung

Hyeon won the NextGen ATP Finals in November - the season-ending tournament for the world's best players aged 21 and under

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev was knocked out of the Australian Open with a five-set defeat by world number 59 Hyeon Chung in the third round.

Zverev, 20, led by two sets to one but crumbled to a 5-7 7-6 (7-3) 2-6 6-3 6-0 loss against his 21-year-old opponent.

The German, tipped as one of the future stars of men's tennis, won just five points in the decider.

Chung becomes the first South Korean man to reach the last 16 of the Australian Open.

He will face either six-time champion Novak Djokovic or Albert Ramos-Vinolas in his first Grand Slam fourth-round match.

Zverev, meanwhile, is still yet to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final despite being ranked number four in the world.

He became distracted in the fourth set, complaining to the umpire that the court's floodlights should be switched on.

The German then received a warning from the umpire at the start of the fifth set when he smashed his racquet after Chung broke serve.

Elsewhere, Austrian fifth seed Dominic Thiem cruised through in straight sets against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

Thiem will play Tennys Sandgren after the American followed up his victory against Stan Wawrinka in round two with a four-set win over Maximilian Marterer of Germany.

Italian 25th seed Fabio Fognini also progressed by beating France's Julien Benneteau 3-6 6-2 6-1 4-6 6-3.