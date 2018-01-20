Australian Open: Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares out of doubles in Melbourne

Britain's Murray and Brazilian Soares won both the Australian Open and US Open in 2016

Former champions Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares were knocked out of the Australian Open men's doubles with a narrow second-round defeat.

The British-Brazilian pair and fifth seeds lost 7-6 (7-3) 5-7 7-6 (8-6) to Indian duo Leander Paes and Purav Raja.

Murray and Soares were aiming for their third Grand Slam title together after wins in Melbourne and at the US Open.

Britain's Dominic Inglot progressed to the third round with his partner, New Zealander Marcus Daniell.

They beat Frenchmen Hugo Nys and Benoit Paire 6-4 6-2 and will play Hans Podlipnik-Castillo and Andrei Vasilevski next.