Australian Open 2018: Jelena Ostapenko beaten by Anett Kontaveit; Caroline Wozniacki through

Since winning the 2017 French Open, Ostapenko has not been beyond the last the last eight of the following three Grand Slams

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park

World number seven Jelena Ostapenko was beaten by Estonia's Anett Kontaveit in the third round of the Australian Open.

The French Open champion suffered a 6-3 1-6 6-3 defeat by world number 33 Kontaveit in one hour and 53 minutes.

Kontaveit, who has reached the fourth round for the first time in Melbourne, will next play Spain's world number 39 Carla Suarez Navarro.

Elsewhere, second seed Caroline Wozniacki reached the last 16 with a straightforward win over Kiki Bertens.

Wozniacki beat her Dutch opponent 6-4 6-3, saving four break points in the final game before serving out the match.

The Dane will next face Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova.

Ostapenko's exit means that Angelique Kerber and Maria Sharapova - who play each other on Saturday - are the only two Grand Slam champions remaining in the women's draw.

There were 11 double faults in a scrappy affair on Margaret Court Arena, with Latvia's Ostapenko losing all five of her service games in the first set.

Ostapenko took a medical timeout before the second set for treatment on her thigh and she found enough rhythm to take the game into a third set.

Despite some solid defence from Ostapenko, Kontaveit got the decisive break before winning eight of the final 10 points of the match to claim victory.