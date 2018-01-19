BBC Sport - Australian Open: Kyle Edmund beats Nikoloz Basilashvili to reach round four
Edmund reaches fourth round of Australian Open
Britain's Kyle Edmund battles intense heat to beat Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili in five sets to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.
