Australian Open: Elina Svitolina beats 15-year-old Marta Kostyuk in third round

Kostyuk was the first player born in 2002 to play in the main draw of a Grand Slam

Ukrainian fourth seed Elina Svitolina outclassed 15-year-old compatriot Marta Kostyuk to reach the Australian Open fourth round.

Svitolina won 6-2 6-2 in 59 minutes against world number 521 Kostyuk.

The youngest player since 1997 to reach the third round of a Grand Slam, Kostyuk was aiming to be the youngest since 1996 to progress to the last 16.

Svitolina, 23, the only seed left in her quarter of the draw, will play world number 130 Denisa Allertova next.

Kostyuk was given a wildcard into qualifying after winning the junior title 12 months ago.

Asked how much she learned, the teenager said: "A lot. How much do you have to pay Svitolina to have a one-hour lesson? I got it for free.

"She's a great player, but what I learned is that you can play against everyone. I had the chances, but because I thought she is incredible, like she's a god, I cannot do anything against her, that's the problem."

Svitolina said: "It was sad that I was playing a Ukrainian girl. She's a great fighter, she fought right until the end and has a great future."

The Ukrainian pair's match was played in 40C heat on Rod Laver Arena while France's Alize Cornet had her blood pressure taken by a doctor during her defeat by Elise Mertens on the Hisense Arena.