BBC Sport - Russell Fuller: 'Disappointing and frustrating run for Konta'

Russell Fuller analyses Johanna Konta's Australian Open exit

  • From the section Tennis

BBC tennis correspondent Russell Fuller looks at Johanna Konta's second-round exit from the Australian Open, after the British number one suffered a shock defeat by world number 123 Bernarda Pera.

READ MORE: Konta knocked out of Australian Open

READ MORE: Djokovic wins in 'brutal' Melbourne heat

Top videos

Video

Russell Fuller analyses Johanna Konta's Australian Open exit

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Alexis Sanchez: Five great Arsenal goals

Video

VAR system is a shambles - Shearer

Video

Highlights: England U19s beat Bangladesh at World Cup

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Chelsea 1-1 Norwich (5-3 pens)

Video

Referees must wait before making decisions - Conte

Video

Highlights: Wigan 3-0 Bournemouth

Video

Highlights: Swansea 2-1 Wolves

Video

Higgins overcomes McGill - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Haskell disappointed with four-week ban

Video

'What a moment' - Lewis' late leveller for Norwich

Video

Ouch! Troicki hits umpire in head with the ball

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Cardio Tennis

Cardio Tennis
Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired