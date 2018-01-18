Australian Open: Kyle Edmund to face Nikoloz Basilashvili on Friday

Kyle Edmund's best performance at a Grand Slam was reaching the last 16 of the US Open in 2016

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park

Kyle Edmund could face 40C heat when he takes on Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili at the Australian Open on Friday.

The 23-year-old Briton will take on the world number 61 in the third round at 00:00 GMT in Melbourne.

Players struggled with conditions on Thursday and the temperature is forecast to rise on Friday.

"It's not unusual - you expect it to be hot in Australia. That's why you prepare, do all the hours on court in the off-season," Edmund said.

"You have to be fit for it. You expect hot conditions here. It's the same for both players. Whoever manages it best probably will have a better outcome."

The pair have met once before, with Edmund winning on clay at the French Open two years ago, and both will be making their first appearance in the third round in Melbourne.

"He's a very aggressive player, very good ball-striker," said the Briton, who is ranked 49th in the world.

"You just have to accept that and expect that when you play him, that he's going to hit some winners, he's probably going to give you some errors."

Nikoloz Basilashvili reached a career-high 51st in the world in June 2017

The winner will go on to play Italy's Andreas Seppi or Croatia's Ivo Karlovic for a place in the quarter-finals.

Friday's day session features Ukrainian fourth seed Elina Svitolina against 15-year-old compatriot Marta Kostyuk, the youngest player to reach the third round at a Grand Slam since 1997.

Men's third seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria will then play Russian 30th seed Andrey Rublev.

Australian 17th seed Nick Kyrgios takes on French 15th seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the opening match of the night session on Rod Laver Arena at 08:00 GMT.

They will be followed by women's second seed Caroline Wozniacki against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands.