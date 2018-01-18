Australian Open 2018: Britain's Dominic Inglot progresses in men's doubles

  • From the section Tennis
Dominic Inglot
Dominic Inglot has twice reached the Australian Open quarter-finals in the doubles
2018 Australian Open
Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park
Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on the best matches on BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra and online.

Britain's Dominic Inglot and partner Marcus Daniell reached the second round of the men's doubles at the Australian Open with victory over Neal Skupski and Adil Shamasdin.

Inglot, 31, and New Zealander Daniell won 6-4 2-6 6-3 in one hour and 45 minutes at Melbourne Park.

Fellow British player Skupski and Canadian Shamasdin broke serve twice in the second set to level.

But Inglot and Daniell got the crucial break in the final set to progress.

