Australian Open 2018: Britain's Dominic Inglot progresses in men's doubles

Dominic Inglot has twice reached the Australian Open quarter-finals in the doubles

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park

Britain's Dominic Inglot and partner Marcus Daniell reached the second round of the men's doubles at the Australian Open with victory over Neal Skupski and Adil Shamasdin.

Inglot, 31, and New Zealander Daniell won 6-4 2-6 6-3 in one hour and 45 minutes at Melbourne Park.

Fellow British player Skupski and Canadian Shamasdin broke serve twice in the second set to level.

But Inglot and Daniell got the crucial break in the final set to progress.