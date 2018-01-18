Australian Open 2018: Garbine Muguruza beaten by Hsieh Su-Wei

Garbine Muguruza
Garbine Muguruza won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon last year
2018 Australian Open
Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park
Garbine Muguruza was beaten in straight sets by world number 88 Hsieh Su-Wei in the Australian Open second round.

The Wimbledon champion, seeded third, struggled physically as temperatures soared in Melbourne and had treatment to her left foot in the first set.

Chinese Taipei's Su-Wei, 32, will play 26th seed Agnieszka Radwanska in the third round.

Spaniard Muguruza, 24, came from 5-2 down to force a first-set tie-break but eventually lost 7-6 (7-1) 6-4.

The two-time Grand Slam champion also fell 5-2 behind in the second set and threatened a comeback as she broke serve and saved a match point but Su-Wei served out for victory at the second attempt.

