BBC Sport - Australian Open 2018: Marta Kostyuk, 15, reaches third round
Fifteen-year-old Kostyuk reaches third round
- From the section Tennis
Fifteen-year-old Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine becomes the youngest player since 1997 to reach the third round of a Grand Slam by beating Olivia Rogowska in the Australian Open.
READ MORE: Kostyuk reaches third round
READ MORE: Dimitrov digs deep to avoid shock defeat
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired