Australian Open 2018: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beats Denis Shapovalov in five sets

  • From the section Tennis
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga celebrates beating Denis Shapovalov at the Australian Open
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga reached the Australian Open final in 2008, losing in four sets to Novak Djokovic
2018 Australian Open
Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park
Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on the best matches on BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra and online.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga fought back from 5-2 down in the final set to beat Denis Shapovalov in an absorbing match and reach the Australian Open third round.

The 2008 finalist overcame the 18-year-old Canadian 3-6 6-3 1-6 7-6 (7-4) 7-5.

Frenchman Tsonga, seeded 15th, will face Nick Kyrgios or Victor Troicki next.

"I'm tired but really happy. I did a big fight today, it's not easy to play against these young guns - they go for everything," said 32-year-old Tsonga.

