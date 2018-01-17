Australian Open 2018: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beats Denis Shapovalov in five sets

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga reached the Australian Open final in 2008, losing in four sets to Novak Djokovic

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga fought back from 5-2 down in the final set to beat Denis Shapovalov in an absorbing match and reach the Australian Open third round.

The 2008 finalist overcame the 18-year-old Canadian 3-6 6-3 1-6 7-6 (7-4) 7-5.

Frenchman Tsonga, seeded 15th, will face Nick Kyrgios or Victor Troicki next.

"I'm tired but really happy. I did a big fight today, it's not easy to play against these young guns - they go for everything," said 32-year-old Tsonga.

