Australian Open 2018: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beats Denis Shapovalov in five sets
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga fought back from 5-2 down in the final set to beat Denis Shapovalov in an absorbing match and reach the Australian Open third round.
The 2008 finalist overcame the 18-year-old Canadian 3-6 6-3 1-6 7-6 (7-4) 7-5.
Frenchman Tsonga, seeded 15th, will face Nick Kyrgios or Victor Troicki next.
"I'm tired but really happy. I did a big fight today, it's not easy to play against these young guns - they go for everything," said 32-year-old Tsonga.
