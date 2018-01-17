Australian Open 2018: Caroline Wozniacki recovers to beat Jana Fett

Caroline Wozniacki
Caroline Wozniacki won six successive games as she recovered to take the final set
2018 Australian Open
Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park
Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on the best matches on BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra and online.

Second seed Caroline Wozniacki fought back from two match points down to beat world number 119 Jana Fett in the Australian Open second round.

The Dane, 27, won 3-6 6-2 7-5 in two hours and 31 minutes, having been 5-1 down in the final set.

After saving the match points on Fett's serve, Wozniacki won six successive games to seal a place in the last 32.

"I am relieved to be through. I fought for every point and didn't give up, and it was rewarded," she told Eurosport.

"I am extremely happy to be through and to have another opportunity to be out here - it was definitely a crazy match today. It was experience that did it."

