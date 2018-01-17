Australian Open 2018: Marta Kostyuk, 15, reaches third round in Melbourne
2018 Australian Open
Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park
|Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on the best matches on BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra and online.
Marta Kostyuk became the youngest player to reach the third round of a Grand Slam since 1997 as the 15-year-old qualifier beat Olivia Rogowska at the Australian Open.
The world number 521 won 6-3 7-5 and plays fourth seed and fellow Ukranian Elina Svitolina in the last 32.
Kostyuk is the youngest player to reach that stage at a Slam since Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in the 1997 US Open.
She is the youngest in the last 32 at Melbourne since Martina Hingis in 1996.
Kostyuk, the 2017 Australian Open girls' champion, said: "I felt so bad on the court - it was hot - but I made it through."
Opening play on the main Rod Laver Arena, Svitolina had to come from behind to beat Czech Katerina Siniakova 4-6 6-2 6-1.
